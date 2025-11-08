Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.18 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.63.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

