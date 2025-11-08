Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $378,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $551.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $572.24 and a 200-day moving average of $568.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

