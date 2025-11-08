Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $241,614,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 54.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,468,000 after purchasing an additional 952,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,655,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,574,000 after purchasing an additional 845,725 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.2%

Nasdaq stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.10. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

