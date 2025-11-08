Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Position Lifted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $86,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after purchasing an additional 974,633 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,624,000 after buying an additional 935,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 588,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,355,000 after acquiring an additional 446,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $569.09 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $592.54 and a 200-day moving average of $544.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

