NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Decreased by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

