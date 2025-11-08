NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, President Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

