NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Fairman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

