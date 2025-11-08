Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

