Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 124.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 925,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,586,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 918,996 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,655,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter worth about $33,079,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 995,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 547,914 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.1%

PAAA opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.