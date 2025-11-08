Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $281,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $137.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

