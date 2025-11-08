PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

PRCT stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 497,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after buying an additional 219,266 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

