Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,399,750. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $542,747.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,115,637 shares in the company, valued at $78,719,346.72. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $2,122,519. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

Get Our Latest Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.