Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stock Holdings Lifted by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 69.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.56.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.Prologis’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

