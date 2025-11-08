Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RPD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.94. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rapid7 news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,518,604 shares in the company, valued at $138,585,521.04. This represents a 3.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,738. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 772,194 shares of company stock worth $15,135,356. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rapid7 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.