Reviewing Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) & Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hillenbrand and Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 5 0 0 2.00 Lianhe Sowell International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Hillenbrand currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Hillenbrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand -0.63% 13.53% 3.82% Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hillenbrand and Lianhe Sowell International Group's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hillenbrand and Lianhe Sowell International Group"s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 0.78 -$211.00 million ($0.25) -126.62 Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lianhe Sowell International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillenbrand.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Lianhe Sowell International Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; mold bases and components; maintenance and repair services; and aftermarket parts and service for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

(Get Free Report)

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

