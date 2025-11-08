Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Revolve Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Revolve Group Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.The firm had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

