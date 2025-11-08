Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,217 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 1.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $246.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

