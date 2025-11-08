Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 623,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 57,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 157,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

