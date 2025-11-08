Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,795. This represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,109 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $373.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.39.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

