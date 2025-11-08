Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 46.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,308,000 after purchasing an additional 88,713 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $10,661,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $373.67 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.39.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

