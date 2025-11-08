Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Holdings Decreased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 17.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 12.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.16. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,644,396.50. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 74,372 shares of company stock worth $18,317,866 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

