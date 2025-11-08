Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 30,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $24,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.95.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $5,256,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 465,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,386,863.76. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 78,964 shares of company stock worth $19,067,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of STX stock opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $284.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

