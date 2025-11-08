Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts IDEX’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.85. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.
IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.
IDEX Price Performance
NYSE:IEX opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.34. IDEX has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter.
IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IDEX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 193.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
