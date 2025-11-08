Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,779 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,937,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,976,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,267,000 after buying an additional 604,016 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,799,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,873,000 after buying an additional 565,084 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,013,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $183.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $169.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $40,723.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. This represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.69.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

