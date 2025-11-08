Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622,200 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $81,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 282.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,776,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,221,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,508 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,968,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,338,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,968,000 after buying an additional 846,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $23,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $944.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Cibc Captl Mkts cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

