T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,401 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF makes up about 10.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $27,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSPA. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000.

TSPA stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

