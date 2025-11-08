Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,062 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Tesla worth $687,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 581,880.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $429.52 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

