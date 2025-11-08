The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boston Beer by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE SAM opened at $200.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.34 and a 52-week high of $329.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.47. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $537.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $250.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, Director Michael Spillane sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.78, for a total transaction of $642,033.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,269.06. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

