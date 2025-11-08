The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.9%

SHW opened at $339.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.59 and its 200-day moving average is $348.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

