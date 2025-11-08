The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $167,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Shares of DIS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

