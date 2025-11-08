TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 412,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. This represents a 11.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,248.24. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $818,810. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:TRU opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.50%.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.