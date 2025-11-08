Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,435,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,977 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 978,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,239,000 after acquiring an additional 495,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,024,000 after acquiring an additional 447,743 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.