Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $140.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

