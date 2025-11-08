Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Stock Holdings Decreased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $76,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $310.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

