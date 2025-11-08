Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,261 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 74,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock opened at $246.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $254.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

