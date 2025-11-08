Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $195,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,630,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,878 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI opened at $330.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

