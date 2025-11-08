Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Stock Position Increased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 112,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 10,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $33.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.