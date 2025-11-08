Wall Street Zen Upgrades Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to Buy

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,584,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4,877.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,283,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,262,000 after buying an additional 7,137,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 467.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,996,000 after buying an additional 5,641,160 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,063,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

