Wall Street Zen Upgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to “Hold”

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $258,787.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,227,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,856,017.76. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Anderman sold 11,132 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $137,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 87,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,589.12. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,806 shares of company stock valued at $727,648. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

