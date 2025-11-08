Wall Street Zen Upgrades Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) to “Hold”

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Zacks Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.75.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.23 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at $18,426,870. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

