Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,995 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 26.8% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $371.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.57.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

