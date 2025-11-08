Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,386,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,708,000 after buying an additional 273,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,199,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,400,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 148.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,837 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS opened at $273.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.85. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $287.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

