Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,708,000 after acquiring an additional 273,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,199,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,366.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 147,068 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 210.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $273.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.85. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $287.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

