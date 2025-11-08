What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for KPTI FY2025 Earnings?

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($11.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($10.50). The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.35. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

