What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ORLY FY2025 Earnings?

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.