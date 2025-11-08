William Blair Has Positive Forecast for PLTR FY2025 Earnings

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.