Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for JPM FY2025 Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $19.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.75. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.39 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $314.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $864.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.1% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

