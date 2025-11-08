Zacks Research Has Positive View of Prologis FY2025 Earnings

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.56.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.93. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.