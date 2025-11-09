21,613 Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 82.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 246,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,557,000 after buying an additional 111,036 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.26 and a 52-week high of $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

