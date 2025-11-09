26,127 Shares in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 725.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.27%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

